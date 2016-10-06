Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Midland

The tables, chairs and banners are up, ready for Thursday night's first annual Oktoberfest presented by Energy Related Properties.

"This is the first Oktoberfest that we've done and the first big event that they've done in the plaza," said event coordinator Elizabeth McLellan with MODE Communications.

Hundreds of tickets sold out within weeks.

"Tickets went on sale at the end of August," said McLellan. "This is the first time people bought tickets immediately so it was very exciting."

She said she's excited to see what started at almost 400 tickets, led to extras that completely sold out.

"It slowly trickled, then they were all gone, so we added a few more and they were all gone again," she said.

Energy Related Properties has been in the works of renovating and in addition to celebrating new plaza amenities, it's the time of the year to celebrate with live music, food, and of course, beer.

"They wanted to do something really cool really fun in the plaza," said McLellan. "Oktoberfest seemed like a good idea, it was just that time of the year."

It is is a 21 and up only event and IDs will be checked at the front gate.

Drink tickets will you two 12 ounce tastings. Additional tastings are $2 and full beers are $5.

Thursday night's festivities will include live polka music, Bavarian-styled pretzels and sausages, a Stein holding competition, a yodeling competition and tastings from 18 different craft beers.

You can park anywhere in the free spaces on the streets of Missouri, Colorado and Wall Street, or park in the lot across the Bank of America building. Cars must be picked up at 7:30 a.m.

Uber is partnering with DO432. First time Uber riders can use promo codes DO432TX to get their first ride up to $20.

To follow up with future DO432 events, you can text DO432 to 96000.

