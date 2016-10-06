Doctor urges women in Permian Basin to get screened for mammograms

The biggest misconception about breast cancer is mammograms and this month you are urged to get screened to help spread awareness.

Here in the United States, one in eight women are affected, and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths behind skin cancer.

Women should start getting screened for a mammogram at the age of 40 and every year after that to catch the cancer as early as possible.

"What we try to do is find cancers when they're very small, about a centimeter or less," said Dr. Noah Wempe, Director of Allison and Women's Imaging. "If we're able to do that, we're able to have a pretty good chance of successful cure."

Now, there's new technology that helps find extremely small cancers, in ladies with dense breasts, to catch it as early as possible.

Wempe said those facing financial struggles have many outlets to look to for help including "Pink the Basin," which helps with finances for screenings.

"'What would you like to tell survivors of breast cancer?' Tell their story. It's so important to tell your story," said Wempe. "Let others know and encourage them to get their screening mammogram because each story you tell multiplies because that story is then told and unfortunately the ladies in this community only get their mammogram at about 30 percent of the rate they should. Nationwide, it's about 50 percent so the more stories that survivors can tell the more ladies that we come in and get their screening mammograms."

There is a new facility coming to the Midland area in mid-December.

"The Breast Center" will be the best facility in the Lone Star State and provide easier access to women in the Permian Basin.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.