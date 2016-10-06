Four-vehicle crash shuts down lanes in Odessa

A four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning, as a result Faudree Rd. as well as all Southbound lanes on Highway 80 are shut down.

According to Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department, several people were transported to Medical Center hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue are on scene of the crash investigating the cause of the accident.

The lanes on Faudree Rd. and Highway 80 will be shut down for several hours as crews investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during their morning commute.

At this time, no fatalities have been reported.