OC Golf talks top ranking, run for a championship

To some, the game of golf is nothing more than trying to put a little white ball in a little hole several yards away. To the Odessa College golf team, it's a whole lot more than that.

The Odessa College Wrangler golf team is on fire. They were recently ranked #1 in the NJCAA golf Coaches Poll.

“We're definitely excited. But, we've got to stay focused. Fall golf, along with Spring golf is a long season. So, we've got to maintain our focus and keep grinding it out and keep working hard,” said Coach Paul Chavez.

Chavez has been at the helm of this OC team, for almost 20 years and he has an impressive record, 14 years with finishes in the top 5 and 2 national championships.

“1997 began my coaching career in golf. Ever since that day, I've loved every moment of it. Our teams have done very well,” Chavez commented.

Leading the way for Wrangler Golf, sophomore Adam Blomme', an All-American from Sweden. Blomme' has won two individual titles already and was runner up in three more.

“We have a really good team. Which means we have a chance to win every tournament. That's what I like. I like to be in the top, all the time,” he said.

Van Thomas is a sophomore from Las Vegas. He's currently ranked #3. He's coming off an injury and is ready to play.

“We're a stacked team, this year. We have four returning sophomores. And, obviously, Parker, adding a great addition to the team. I know we're going to compete at the highest level,” Thomas added.

Right behind Thomas, at #4, is an Odessa native, freshman Parker Beaty.

OC is, probably, one of the best programs in the nation. Staying locally wasn't really what I wanted to do. But, to stay here, for a great team, like we have, is definitely won me over. I like winning and that's what we do here, at OC,” Beaty admitted.

The team, as a whole, has their eye the prize, winning Odessa College's ninth, national championship, in program history. That tournament will be in Garden City, Kansas, in May.

“We just have to have four, great days. My two, national championships have been in Kansas. So, I think this is a great sign,” Chavez concluded.

