Falcons getting use to division two football

U.T.P.B. Falcon Football has a record of 2-3. All three of those loses have been against lone star conference teams. At this point in the season, how are the falcons coping with division two college football.

U.T.P.B. Falcon Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan Said "They are not going to get tested any more than they already have. We have gone up against some good speed and some good size. So I don't think we are going to be overwhelmed at any point moving forward or surprised at least. I think we are starting to settle in a little bit but it's going to take the whole year to really get our feet underneath us."

Falcons next game is this Saturday versus Eastern New Mexico.

