Rebel football confident after win

On Friday, the Midland Lee Rebels scored a big win over Amarillo Tascosa. Coach Hartman says the win helps with team moral.

"Well I think it always helps your moral. You always walk around in a better mood when you win. I believe in the process i belie that we know how to coach and i believe in our kids. We have moved upwards to 13 to 14 players in each position. We finally found enough speed on defense to help us. We have a guy named Strickland who started for us at receiver. Taye Britt who started for us at receiver now they are both playing in the secondary. We had some issues with big plays early and we all knew it and either you fix it with scheme or you fix it with players. Right now our players have been moving around and competed and done well. " Said coach Hartman.

This Friday night the rebels will face San Angelo Central.

