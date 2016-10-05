Game of the week: Panthers Vs. Bulldogs

To say this years version of Midland High and the Permian Panthers is huge would be an understatement.

"You know that the game is going to be a little more hyped up than most , you know the stands are going to be louder and you know the importance of this game. The game is huge and we have to treat it as that." Said Permian Panther Quarterback Steve Steen

"Since my freshman year, most of our guys, our class has never beat permian so this year could be the year. We want to go out and show that we got the ability to do that." Said Midland High Defensive End Dillon Springer

This game features two of the top teams in district 2-6 A and there are playoff ramifications written all over this thing. Midland High is unbeaten in district thanks in part to a high flying offense led by Jackson Anuszkiewicz. Also an arsenal of weapons, but the bulldogs will face a different kind of defense this week.

Midland High Head Football Coach Craig Yenzer Said " The last two or three years defensively, they fly around to the football. they just play so fast and so hard. Very impressive, thats what we are trying to get our kids to understand going into the game. You are going to have to raise your level of play, because they play defense at such a high level."

Permians only loss of the season came at the start of district and despite the extra week to prepare, coach Blake Feldt knows his team will have their hands full when it comes to the bulldogs.

"It gave us an extra week to prepare but I don't know as good a football team as they have right now. I don't know if it is or not, well find out on Friday night. We are 4-1 overall but 0-1 in district which is the only thing that counts right now, we gotta have a district win. "

As we continue towards the playoffs, one team will walk out of Ratliff Stadium on Friday night with a much more clear path.

