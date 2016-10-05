Local coffee shop helping spread awareness about domestic violence

With domestic violence cases a reoccurring problem not only here in the Permian Basin, but nationwide Cpl. Rays Coffee decided to help spread awareness.

"Just as a whole we like to support the community and we know that domestic violence is an issue in the community and so we just like to support those going through it," Holly Richardson, barista said.

Using social media as the base platform, the coffee shop is hoping to not only get word out about a goody basket being given away, but also to spread awareness to a serious issue.

The morning workers are also wearing a purple ribbon to show support and it has attracted some attention from customers coming in through the drive thru.

"It starts the conversation," Richardson said. "So 'oh what are you wearing the ribbon for' so people who don't know learn a little bit about it and people who do know just really appreciate the support for it of the awareness."

For an opportunity to win the gift basket all you have to do is like and share Cpl. Rays Coffee and the Odessa Crisis Center on Facebook as well as take a picture of their drink from the coffee shop.

You can go in for a drink until this Friday, October 7, for a chance to win the goody basket to help out for domestic violence prevention month.

