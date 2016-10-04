Mustang football eyes district match up

Midland Christian Mustang Football is fresh off a bye week. The mustangs head into district facing Grapevine Faith. Head coach Greg McClendon says this game is very big because Grapevine is a district rival. This game is also Midland Christians homecoming.

"Well we really wanted to come out of this bye week and be in better condition. We wanted to heal some bumps and bruises but we really wanted to get our wind up and be able to go four quarters and it not gas us. We are really excited its homecoming . We schedule probably one of the hardest teams we will play this year in Grapevine Faith. We are excited to be home, we are excited for homecoming, we are excited to be playing a district rival." Said coach McClendon

