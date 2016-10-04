Man sentenced to 75 years behind bars, shooting at police

Nathaniel Olivas sentenced to 75 years in prison for shooting police officer (Source: Ector County Sheriff)

A man was sentenced to 75 years in prison by an Ector County Jury today.

Nathaniel Olivas is serving time for aggravated assault of a police officer.

Olivas was initially charged with attempted capital murder charges after firing multiple shots at the officer back in 2014.

The injured officer, Anthony Rossman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Rossman was treated and released.

District attorney, Bobby Bland says, “This sentence sends a strong message of support for law enforcement and our community’s intolerance of those who commit violence against them.”

