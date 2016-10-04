Motorcyclist killed in Midland crash

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash off of Loop 250.

The Midland Police Department was called to the crash at just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the south service road of Loop 250 near Graham Drive,

Officials say the motorcyclist tried to pass two semi-trailer trucks where the service road's two lanes merge into one.

The motorcycle passed the first truck but hit a tire on the second truck.

The driver was ejected onto the road onto incoming traffic.

Police say He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident continues.

