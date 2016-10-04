Falcon football continues to fight

U.T.P.B. Falcon Football Head Coach Justin Carrigan says his team continues to fight. The falcons have lost three straight games. Those three games have been against Lone Star Conference opponents.

What is the best thing the falcons are doing so far this season?

"Fighting, we are playing four quarters. We are not playing all four of them well, but there is not a point where they have given up. There has not been a moment in a game where I am like these guys don't have any fight left in them." Said coach Carrigan.

Falcons next game is this Saturday versus Eastern New Mexico.

