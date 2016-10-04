Coach Hartman talks about big win

Last Friday, The Midland Lee Rebels beat Amarillo Tascosa in district action. Rebel Football Head Coach Clint Hartman says the rebels faced a lot of adversity during the game. The rebels were down by 14 with six minutes left in the game. They ended up winning in over time. Hartman says the whole team played to win.

"There is a lot of adversity and there is a lot of opportunity to quit. We have been talking to our kids about playing to win in everything that they do, in practice in every snap and there was 11 guys on defense and 11 guys on offense playing to win. Even the first win of the year, we did not all play to win every play. We had a lot of holes to fix and the kids have learned that if you play as hard as you can, its ok if they make a play but normally hard work and preparations sequels positive things." Said coach Hartman

The rebels are back in action Friday night versus San Angelo Central.

