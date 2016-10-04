Broncho football heads into bye week

Odessa Broncho Football will not be playing this Friday. The team heads into a bye week still without a win. Head coach Danny Servance says the bye week could not come at a better time. The bronchos have several players that are injured, plus they face Midland Lee this following Friday.

"We are going to try and do things that are going to enhances our opportunity to win versus midland lee. Also at the same time take care of our guys and try to get some guys healthy." Said Odessa High Broncho Head Football Coach Danny Servance.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.