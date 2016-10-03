Parvo, distemper cases rise in Midland

Some people who adopted from the Midland Animal shelter claim the pets they brought home had diseases. Although the shelter does check on and take care of these dogs but sometimes, it's not easy to tell if they are sick.

From puppies, to older dogs, the shelter will take them all in. Which means they're not just taking in a furry friend, but any potential disease they could be carrying, such as parvo or distemper.

The city of Midland knew of some families that have adopted dogs with distemper or parvo, but it's not because their health is being ignored.

"This isn't a veterinarian clinic here," said Sara Bustilloz, Public Information Officer with the City of Midland. "So if we don't see those symptoms, there's not a whole lot we can do about it. Obviously, we are seeing more dogs come in that do have those symptoms, I don't necessarily have a percentage for you. But we are seeing, anecdotally, more dogs come in that show those symptoms. So that tells us that there are probably a lot more dogs coming through that aren't quite showing those symptoms yet as well."

The city said if you notice your dog is showing symptoms, such as fever, diarrhea or vomiting, immediately go to your local vet. For those who may be worried about their dogs coming down with something, the city has some advice to stop the problem before it starts.

"More people vaccinating their pets and obviously neutering or spaying your pets because that controls the stray population," said Bustilloz. "And ultimately helps us with our job, we want to see obviously less strays in Midland. But if we aren't seeing enough spaying or neutering in our community, aren't vaccinating our pets as we should, then it's a community wide problem."

You can take your dog to the vet to make sure he or she is up to date on their vaccines. Plus, if you haven't spayed or neutered your pet, and live within city limits, all you have to do is present your water or electric bill at the shelter and get a $70 voucher.

