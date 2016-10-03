Horse Adoption calls flood Howard County

In September, 13 horses were seized because of animal cruelty by their owner.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office started an adoption drive to find these horses a forever home.

According to our media partners at KBYG, several people have contacted the Sheriff's Office to adopt.

Due to an overwhelming number of calls, they have made a short list of people to respond to.

The Sheriff's Office is working on a first come first serve basis.

Sheriff Stan Parker wants to thank callers for their willingness to adopt the horses.

All 13 horses are in healthy condition and are doing well.

