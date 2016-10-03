Man arrested following standoff in Odessa

A man is behind bars following a standoff Saturday night just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Kelly Avenue.

Police say Jacob Montoya, 36, ran inside a home after he cut his 44-year-old brother.

Authorities say the two got into an argument and Montoya hit his brother in the forehead with an unknown object before cutting him on his wrist.

Police found the brother passed out in the yard with injuries all of over his body.



"Once they were on scene, they found a victim that had a laceration from a sharp object and the suspect was, we were advised the suspect was in the house, in a bedroom in the house so we held the scene from there and waited for swat to come out to extract him from the bedroom," OPD Lt. Kevin Chance said.

Police tried to make contact with Montoya, but he refused to come out. Montoya was eventually taken into custody just before midnight.

Montoya is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. His brother was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.

