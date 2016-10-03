Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday morning shots fired call

Odessa Police made an arrested Christopher Anthony Turner, 29, of Odessa on Saturday morning. Although he is a suspect in the case, he has yet to be charged with the shooting of the house, but is facing other charges.

"Christopher was the shooting suspect," said Steve LeSeuer with OPD. "Although we did arrest him for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence, we still have not charged anyone in connection to the actual shooting of that house."

There was another person in the vehicle with Turner, Jamnyea Brockett, 33, who was arrested for harboring a felon. OPD said as of right now, they don't have enough to connect the shooting that occurred at Arbor Oak apartments and the shooting on East Odessa street.

"We still have not made an arrest in connection to that incident," said LeSeuer. "That's being investigated as burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. Obviously there were at least two suspects that made entry into that apartment. The first subject was shot to death, the second subject, we still have not made an arrest in connection to that."

Detective Whitney Branch, who fell off the side of a car while chasing the suspect in the shooting on east Odessa, was still listed in critical condition at MCH as of 8:44 Sunday night.

The investigations on both situations are still ongoing.

