Local veteran holds fundraiser to help veterans and law enforcement with PTSD

A military veteran, former Midland police officer and founder of a local faith-based group HEART, is helping veterans and first responders deal with PTSD.

HEART, which stands for Healing Emotions Above Reason and Thoughts, held its first annual barbecue fundraiser to help veterans and law enforcement in the community.

"I have the mind to know that I"m not cluttered with all the issues like they have to be able to help them out," HEART founder Gary Kennedy.

They are not a counselling service but provide veterans and first responders positive communication to remind them someone is there to listen.

Items were raffled and auctioned off to help raise funds which go to help local veterans and first responders who experience PTSD, anxiety, depression or have sleeping problems.

They said they want those who struggle to know that they're not alone.

"The biggest thing is you get veterans and first responders, they're all tough," said Kennedy. "Guys and girls, they're all tough. They don't want help. They don't need help, but we know that they do. Once they start breaking down, letting us know, that's when the doors open to where we can get that."

Kennedy said he also works with homeless veterans to provide clothing and food .

HEART wants to send their thanks to Dickey's Barbecue, Best Buy, local recruiters and Army National Guard for assistance in putting the event together.

If you would like to help donate to HEART, you can send checks to Heart of Worship Baptist Church, 1306 E Taylor Ave Midland. You can learn more details by visiting their website or Facebook page.

