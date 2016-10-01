Back the Blue Block Party celebrates law enforcement officers

They put their lives on the line for us everyday to protect and serve their community.

"I just want people to show support for them," said Lupe Guevara.

The community gave back that support to our local heroes at the first annual Back the Blue Block Party in Midland Saturday.

"There's the other side that others don't see and here you get to see that," said Roy Celaya with the Odessa Police Department. "There's just a lot of interaction between law enforcement and the community. It's a huge plus."

Families and friends got to meet and spend time with the men and women who keep our communities safe.

"They're heroes everyday," said Guevara, who also has family members in law enforcement.

Following the deadly shooting of five Dallas officers back in July, all money raised from raffles, food, and T-shirts will go to the Dallas Police Department and DART officers. Celaya said this event was in response to the police shootings happening in the country.

And with the tragic deaths of those who protect and serve, families are remembering officers who suffered that similar fate.

"My wife came up with this little medal," said Arturo Colrales holding a small silver coin that reads "St. Michael" on it. "With St. Michael the Archangel, we try to give it out to the police officers. It's in loving memory of my cousin Fabien Dale Dominguez."

Colrales is remembering his cousin, Fabien Dale Dominguez, a San Antonio police officer from Monahans who was shot and killed in the line of duty, leaving his family of a wife and two kids."

"And it hurts, you know," said Dominguez. "But I understand when people have a bad run in with an officer but they're not all that way."

The event took almost two months to plan but will be in the planning stages to prepare for next year's second annual block party for an even bigger and better law enforcement community experience.

