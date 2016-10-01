Two arrested in connection to shots fired call in South Odessa, Detective remains in critical condition

Odessa police has made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened early Saturday morning in South Odessa.

Christopher Anthony Turner, 29, was arrested for evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for eight outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Jamnyea Echelle Brockett, 33, was also arrested for hindering apprehension of a known felon.

Turner and Brockett were arrested Saturday around 10 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Tanglewood.

It was during this incident where Detective Whitney Branch, 27, fell off the side of a patrol unit and fell off as it was turning at Snyder and Licon early Saturday morning, after responding to the 700 block of Snyder following reports of shots fired.

Officers said the shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of East Odessa.

A man who officers believed was involved in the shooting fled on foot, that's when officers started following the suspect in their patrol units.

Detective Branch sustained a head injury as a result of the fall and was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

As of 9:45 Saturday night, she is still in critical condition.

So far, OPD has not confirmed this shooting is connected to a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of East Monahans Friday night.

The investigation continues.

