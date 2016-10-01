Elizabeth Grace McDonald in custody at Ector County Detention Center

Elizabeth Grace McDonald is now in custody.

The Ector County Sheriff's Department said she is now at the Ector County Detention Center.

McDonald is accused of plotting the March shooting death of her parents.

She was arrested in Arizona by U.S. Marshals last month.

Both she and her brother, James Gabriel McDonald, are charged with two counts of capital murder for the shooting death of their parents, Gregg and Jana McDonald.

