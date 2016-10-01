Crane Fire Department raise funds for fallen Wink firefighter

The Crane Fire Department is hosting a car wash and bake sale at the Crane Fire Department Saturday October 1.

The fundraiser will continue until 1 p.m.

All proceeds go to the fallen Wink firefighter and the injured firefighter from the recent accident.

"In honor of an area firefighter who gave the ultimate sacrifice to help others, members of the Crane Fire Department wanted to give some of their time to raise funds to help the families from the Wink Fire Department whose lives changed dramatically while responding to the call," said Chief Berry Ingram with the Crane Fire Department.

The fundraiser will raffle a 75 quart Yeti Cooler. Raffle tickets are available from any Crane firemen. They will be $10 each or six for $50.

Drawing will be from Monday to Thursday.

