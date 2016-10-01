Police investigating deadly shooting in Odessa

At 9:44 Friday night, Odessa Police responded to the Arbor Oak Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the OPD says they found Al McGruder, 38, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooter has been identified as KendricGraham, 27. OPD says Graham is not being charged as he was acting in self defense after McGruder and another male had kicked in his front door.

"Officers made contact with the complainant outside the apartment, who advised that two male subjects made forced entry into his apartment and kicked open the door," said Cpl. Steve LeSeuer with OPD. "At which point he began firing at the suspects. He obviously killed one of them, who was identified as McGruder. The second subject fled on foot, he is still at large right now."

The other person with McGruder was described as a black male, approximately 30, 6' tall and about 170 pounds.

OPD asks anyone with information regarding the situation to call the department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

