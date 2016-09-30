Walk to end Alzheimer's in Midland on Saturday morning

It's the only cause of death in the top 10 diseases in America that cannot be prevented, according to the Walk to End Alzheimer's website.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and it's the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

In the United States, someone develops Alzheimer's every 66 seconds.

The Alzheimer's Association works to advance care, support and research across the world on the disease. To raise awareness, the organization holds a Walk to End Alzheimer's event held in more than 600 communities nationwide.

On Saturday, October 1, a walk will be coming to the area. The walk will be held at Midland College, near the Dollye Neal Chapel.

There is no registration fee but each participant is asked to make a personal donation to help raise funds to fight Alzheimer's.

Registration starts at 8 a.m., a ceremony will follow and the two mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Every participant must register, even children who come along with parents.

All ages are invited to join the walk in support.

The walk is a rain or shine event so no matter what the weather looks like that day, the walk is still expected to take place.

