Domestic Violence Awareness Walk to support victims

In light of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Midland Crime Victim Coalition and the Midland Police Department are joining forces to host a walk to spread awareness about domestic violence in the area.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

Children get involved in the equation too.

The NCADV have stated that 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year.

90 percent of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.

It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.

The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically.

75 percent of Texans who are 16 to 24-year-olds have either experienced dating violence or know another young person who has.

A survivor of domestic violence will share stories of her experiences after the walk.

There will also be pamphlets and information available on how victims of domestic violence can receive assistance in the Permian Basin.

The walk will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5th at Wadley Barron Park located at 1011 N. A St.



There is no sign-up required to participate in the walk, but participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of those who have dealt with domestic violence.

