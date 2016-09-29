Protesters stand against Trans-Pecos Pipeline

American Indian Movement of Central Texas with Defend Big Bend, Big Bend Conservation Alliance, the Big Bend Sierra Club, tribe leaders and protesters will stand against the Trans-Pecos Pipeline on Friday.

Alpine residents and protesters will join together in a three mile walk peaceful protest.

"We want to protect our community we feel its being put at risk," said event coordinator Lori Glover with Defend Big Bend.

The Trans-Pecos Pipeline is a project by Energy Transfer Partners of an intrastate pipeline that starts at the Waha Hub in Pecos County and passes through Pecos, Brewster and Presidio County.

The pipeline will transport 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas every day. However, some residents fear pipeline explosions may occur close to their homes.

"It's all over the area, there's abuse with special interests where everything is swept under the rug," said Alpine resident Oscar Cobos. "Oppression is what it is."

But most importantly, protesters said the project is a disregard to humanity, sacred land and history.

"This pipeline has already gone through archaeological areas, sites that have ancient Native American artifacts," said Glover.

The walk starts in downtown Alpine at Railroad Park at the corner of 5th St. and Holland Ave. and will continue to the edge of a Trans-Pecos Pipeline construction site.

There will be music, a potluck starting at 2 p.m., followed by an evening vigil.

Event coordinators recommend hikers bring water, sunblock, a hat and comfortable walking shoes.

Primitive camping will be available Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30 on 108 Memory Lane in Alpine.

