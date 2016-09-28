Game of the Week: Greenwood Rangers Vs. Seminole Indians

How do you make an already established rivalry even more heated? Throw them into the same district. Greenwood and Seminole will go head to head this week as members of the newly revamped District 2-4A Division 2. Both teams will tell you it just adds more fuel to the fire.

Rangers Quarterback Ben Brockman says "I'm sure they're gonna be out to try to get us. We kinda ran all over them last year. We rushed for almost 400 yards on them last year, but just any district game there's gonna be a little extra in their just it's more important. We gotta get the win and they gotta get the win, so it definitely should be a good game."

"It's do or die so you gotta go out there with some type of chip on our shoulder from last week, so you know we're gonna do our best but they're a good team." Said Seminole Indians quarterback Brett Hicks

Seminole is healthy this year and is enjoying a rebirth at 3-1, however that one loss came in district so this week is crucial for the eventual push to the playoffs.

"I think everybody understands how there's 6 of these games . It's a long race. Like I told our boys last week. You know this things turned into a we've been in a district where there were a small number of teams, their were 4 district games. We've gone from a sprint relay to a mile relay is what we've gone to." Said Seminole Head Coach Kent Jackson

In order to keep that dominant start going, the Rangers will have the tough assignment of containing Seminole QB Brett Hicks

"We got to do a great job of playing assignment football. Our defense is got to slow their quarterback down and just play assignment ball and tackle well in space." Said Greenwood Rangers Head Coach Shad Hannah

Friday night we'll see if the Rangers rolling stone of dominance continue or will Seminole be the barrier that finally holds them in place?

