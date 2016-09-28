Chromium in Midland County groundwater continues to be an issue after 7 years

In 2009, Chromium 6 was detected in Midland groundwater and problems with well water in Midland County have occurred since.

The Chromium 6 contamination in the groundwater is located near West County Road 112 in Midland County.

The contaminated water has been a problem for almost seven years and it can cause adverse health effects.

In March of 2011, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added this road's groundwater site to the National Priorities List.

The contamination was first reported when a resident complained of yellow water.

After samples were collected, it was determined that chromium 6 was present.

Filtration systems were installed on drinking water wells and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has installed 51 filtration systems at homes where Chromium 6 has been detected.

This is still an issue for Midland County residents.

Investigations have not found the source of groundwater contamination.

Monitoring and investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.