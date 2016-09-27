Little girl recovers quickly from snake bite

An Andrews family remains in a state of shock after a 3-year-old little girl was bit by a rattlesnake inside their home.

Andrews County News reports Jennifer Hernandez, the mother of three-year-old Marissa, didn't see or hear the snake.

It wasn't until Marissa just couldn't stop crying, and her foot became swollen, did Jennifer rush her daughter to the hospital where they found she was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Marissa received initial treatment before being flown to Lubbock.

Since then, she has recovered well and was released within two days of being hospitalized.

But still, the family is still in a state of shock and confusion.

Andrews County News reports it all happened inside of their home.

Jennifer was cooking while her daughter was standing right next to her until Marissa suddenly started crying.

At first Jennifer thought Marissa accidentally hit herself, but realized something much worse happened when the crying continued and her foot started to swell.

Later, Marissa's dad pulled the stove out from the wall and there the small rattlesnake was buried in the corner.

While at the Lubbock medical facility where she was treated, the Hernandez family learned Marissa was the second person recently treated for a snakebite incident where the snake was behind the stove.

