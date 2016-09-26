Coach Feldt talks about Fridays loss

Permian Panther Football suffered its first loss of the season Friday to Frenship. Permian head coach Blake Feldt says the game was very disappointing.

"Obviously we did not play very well in the second half, but at the same time after watching the tape, we didn't play very well in the first half either. We had some big plays where we scored. We scored four touchdowns, we were ahead 28 to 10 at halftime. At the same time that was not an indicator of actually how we were playing. In the second half we didn't play well in any way, we played poorly on special teams we didn't play well offensively and we didn't play well on defense." Said Permian Panther Head Football Coach Blake Feldt.

Panther football will not play this Friday because they have a bye week.

