Broncho football still looking to win

Odessa High Broncho Football is still looking for season win number one. Last Friday, the bronchos were beaten by Amarillo Tascosa 41-21. Broncho football head coach Danny Servance thinks his team is getting better despite its record.

" I just think they are getting better each week, we keep talking about how resilient they are and the fortitude that they work with each week. I still stick by that, our guys keep getting better each week" Said Danny Servance.

The Odessa High Bronchos next game is this Friday versus San Angelo Central.

