Greenwood residents facing possible flooding changes

Residents who live off South County Road 1085 in Midland County had to do some cleaning after the heavy rains flooded part of their neighborhood a week and a half ago. Not only did the rain flood their street but even the inside of their homes.

"Our homes are not real expensive but they're worth a lot to us," said resident Bob Hines.

A retention pond managed to catch some of the water but not enough to keep it out of the road. A second retention pond sits at the end of SCR 1085 but is not doing any help.

"I'd at least like to see them do something about the ditch," said Hines. "They came out today and were scraping the road, got some of the debris out. They're going to have to really address this road in this [second retention pond] direction."

The retention pond didn't stop the flood and it's not because of the heavy rains, but water just doesn't flow uphill.

Midland County commissioners met at the Midland County Courthouse to discuss the flooding problem and they're still working to come up with a solution.

"We're all interested in curing problems that we can," said Precinct 2 Commissioner, Robin Donnelly. "It's nice to have them come in and talk. That's the main thing. Get this expressed."

The county will have to work with the land owner since the second retention pond is on private property. But commissioners will have to face the challenge on using county equipment on private property since it is prohibited under state law with very little exceptions.

"That should carry more water away," said Donnelly. "It's just a matter of how deep and how far we can get it."

A culvert pipe was put in almost six months ago to drain the water. However, it wasn't a success.

"We were up until two or three in the morning mopping water," said Hines. "Trying to keep it out. Had to replace carpet. We thought we could dry it out but that was useless."

The plan is to deepen the bar ditch to an extent. They're looking at possibly 16 feet in depth. Commissioners are working with Dunaway Associates to begin the planning stages and will have to meet with TxDOT to discuss the matter.

"We've already had engineering folks engaged," said Midland County Judge Mike Bradford. "They will take a look at elevations and run off provisions."

Until now, road work will have to wait until the roads are completely dry.

"Otherwise you get equipment stuck," said Donnelly. "You tear up everything that you got. That's kind of what we're waiting on. Is for it to dry out so we can take a look at it and see what we need to do."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.