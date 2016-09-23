St. Anns fair kicks off today in Midland

St. Ann's Fair officially kicks off for the public Friday at 6 p.m, but the students who attend St. Ann's had the luxury of having the fair to themselves before it opens to the community.

What started off as an ice cream social is now a family fair.

The 68th Annual St. Ann's Fair has carnival rides, and of course delicious food, whether its corn dogs or funnel cakes, it has a little something for everyone.

Not only is it a fair, but you can also find a garage sale near by.

This Midland tradition comes to life every year, and its all because of the St Ann's committee of volunteers that plan a year ahead.

"And its just kind of grown into a community event," Dan Varner, Chairman for the fair said. "It is a primary fundraiser for the school but more importantly its a community event to bring the community of Midland together and share some fun and some fellowship with one and other."

On Saturday the fair is set to start at 10 a.m., and Sunday it will go from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and carnival armbands are $25.

