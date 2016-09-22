Lady Rebel Volleyball talks cross town rivalry

Friday night, the Midland Lee Lady Rebel Volleyball Team will face the Midland High Lady Bulldogs. Not only is this a big rivalry, it is a district game. We caught up with the lady rebels Thursday afternoon to talk about the cross town rivalry.

"The rivalry between the schools, its just two small town schools just playing each other and you are representing your town, midland high versus midland lee its a big deal around here." Said lady rebel Taylor Hopkins.

Lady Rebel Quinci Sciambler said "To me its one of the biggest games so every one at this point is expecting us to go in there and win and work our hardest."

"Well if your from Midland, and begin a lee rebel myself, its a big rivalry but just like every district game its a game that we need to win to get that much closer to the playoffs. " Said Midland Lee Lady Rebel Head Volleyball Coach Daphne Rhoads.

