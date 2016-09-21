Midland High Bulldogs Vs. Lee Rebels: Game of the week

NewsWest 9 sports reporter Jeffery Gordon caught up with the Midland High Bulldogs and the Midland Lee Rebels this week. There is nothing better than a classic. The tall city rivalry marks the start of district for Midland high and Midland lee this year, but of course there is a lot more on peoples minds.

"It would be great, really like since freshman year i have not won against Midland High so this gamer really means a lot, really looking forward to performing against this team" Said rebels quarterback Sama 'J Davis.

Bulldogs quarterback Jackson Anuszkiewicz said "It is something this team has talked about for a long time, you know since freshman year we have all wanted to win this game, senior year and really win out in district. "

This year marks the first tall city rivalry for new lee head coach Clint Hartman. The rebels are looking to end its three game losing streak against a well rounded bulldog team.

"We expect a formidable opponent. They played the number 6 team in the nation to 50 to 28 seconds away from winning. We also understand that they all count now. We're all 0-0 so really whats happened before this, we pray we get a couple guys back from injuries and help us out a little bit." Said rebels head coach Clint Hartman.

For Midland High, one of the keys to success on Friday night will be slowing down the lee dynamic duo, QB Sama J Davis and running back Josh Traylor.

"They've really been running the ball well with the sophomore running back. Obviously the quarterback a really good player. You know he scares you with his scrambling ability, he can run, he can throw. That's gonna kinda help decide the game is what we're able to do in slowing down the running game and the quarterback who's so athletic and can do so many things." Said Midland High Bulldog Head Coach Craig Yenzer.

The bulldogs will play the rebels this Friday night at Grande Communications Stadium.

