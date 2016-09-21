Help End Hunger, H-E-B donate thousands to West Texas Food Bank

In just 49 days, nearly $750,000 was raised for H-E-B's "Help End Hunger Campaign" across Texas.



$10,000 was donated to the West Texas Food Bank, which means 40,000 meals will go to those who need it most.

The people of West Texas had the choice of donating either $1, $3 or $5 in that two month time span.



Every dollar counts as one dollar creates four meals that are not only delicious, but nutritious.

H-E-B Spokesperson Nancy Wells said the main focus is feeding children who would otherwise go hungry.

"We're talking children who don't have food in schools and who don't have food on the weekend. All of theses programs come together with the West Texas Food Bank," said Wells.

According to Tina Corbett, Development Director for the West Texas Food Bank, children aren't the only ones who benefit from this program, seniors do too. She believes that world hunger doesn't have to last forever.



"It's something that we can solve, it really is. It's very important that we have nutritional food to offer our kids, our seniors and our families. I know that is something that H-E-B deeply cares about," said Corbett.

The $10,000 check was presented to the West Texas Food Bank earlier this week but the giving doesn't end there.



H-E-B, along with the West Texas Food Bank, are always looking to "Help End Hunger".



The next time you're in the checkout line at your local H-E-B donate $1 or $5.



For more information on the campaign and how you can donate, click here.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved