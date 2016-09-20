Mustang football looking to pile up wins

On Friday, the Midland Christian Mustang Football Team won its first game of the season. The mustangs had lost the first three games to tough opponents. Head coach Greg McClendon says the mustangs are looking to fill up the win column.

"I think that these kids understand the process and the wins and the losses will take care of themselves. Most of those goals result from coming to work every day and playing every play and I have seen them do that and that is why I have such love and respect for these guys." Said coach McClendon.

The mustangs next game is this Friday versus Alvin Shadow Creek.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.