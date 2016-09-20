Vote Texas tour makes stop in Odessa

Texas has one of the lowest numbers when it comes to voting and to change that, the Texas Secretary of State started a tour traveling in a vehicle to target millennials to get them to the polls.

The Vote Texas tour is meant to educate the younger generation.

Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos has already made several visits to college campuses and he stopped in Odessa to speak face-to-face with UTPB students on Tuesday.

"It's your voice, it's your vote," said Cascos. "I mean, that's your opportunity where everybody is equal, everybody's vote counts the same. It's important that people exercise that privilege and that right to go out and vote. I mean that's the cornerstone of our democracy and it's a cornerstone of what we're supposed to be doing."

He says the younger generation are usually overlooked and ignored but believes they are just as important as the rest of the voting population.

"Those are the future leaders of our country," said Cascos. "I think if we encourage them to develop that voting ethic at an early age it's going to make them better citizens and it's going to continue that growth in their lives."

Secretary Cascos said he received positive feedback from UTPB's students. With elections around the corner, Cascos has a long road ahead of visiting colleges.He hopes to educate more twenty-somethings about voting to get those voting numbers up.

