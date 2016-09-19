Broncho football still optimistic

Odessa Broncho Football is still looking to get its first win of the season. Last Friday the bronchos were beaten by Abilene High 53-7. Despite the teams record, head coach Danny Servance thinks his team is on the right track.

"To continue to work, as hard as our kids have been working, they have been working extremely hard. Our defense has been getting better each week, I don't think you abandon ship on your concepts, you philosophy and your principals that you have put in place in the spring. We think those things are good and you just have to stay steady and continue to work on those things and get better. " Said coach Servance.

