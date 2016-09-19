Panther football eye districts

Permian Panther Football remains undefeated after week 4 of the season. District action starts this Friday. Permian will play Wolfforth Frenship on the road. Head Coach Blake Feldt says despite the teams record, they still have a lot of work to do.

" I think that we have done some really good things in our pre district play on both sides of the football, I think we have done some things good offensively and some things well on defense. At the same time we still have a long way to go to get to where we want to be as a football team. This is a huge week for us"

