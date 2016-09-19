Daughter of motorcycle victim reacts to late night hit-and-run accident in Odessa

Markings are left on Grandview Avenue after the horrific crash that left Elisha Lopez's father fighting for his life.

"I don't understand what kind of people leaves someone in the street to die," said Elisha Lopez.

Her father, Calvin Barron, was riding his motorcycle Sunday night and got hit by a driver of a silver Nissan. Police said the driver failed to yield the right of way and drove off without stopping to render aid.

"My dad is a good man, he takes care of my kids when I go to work," said Lopez. "And for her to disregard my dad is twice is beyond me."

The driver and the passenger abandoned the vehicle shortly after the hit and run.

"Anytime someone is injured or seriously injured as the case last night, we take it much more seriously," said Corporal Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department. "It turns into a felony."

Valerie Carbajal, 21, is now in custody after turning herself into Odessa police Monday afternoon. An investigation revealed she wasn't driving the vehicle but was the passenger. Police are searching for the driver but have not released any names yet.

"Fortunately, there was a witness who was able to provide us with a license plate number," said LeSueur.

Lopez said her father is suffering from his injuries at Medical Center Hospital where he hasn't slept since the incident. She said he's been receiving support from his family along with The Christian Motorcycle Association at the hospital.

"For somebody so committed and caring of life itself in general to be disregarded like that, we already took a devastating hit this year, we can't take another one like that," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Barron's medical bills. To donate, you can visit their page here.

