Friday night crash in Garden City leaves mother dead

Garden City mother Alicia Guerrero died in a wreck on Friday night, now her small community is trying to do what it can to help her surviving children. At 11:40 on Friday night, Guerrero and her two children, Izamara, 17, and Miguel Carranza, 15, left the Garden City football game early.

As they drove south on Ranch Road 33, Cayla Lattimore, 23, of Jarrell, Texas, was driving north. Lattimore swerved her 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 off the road and when she over corrected, hit Carranza's 2007 Dodge Charger.

Miguel and Izamara were sent to a Lubbock hospital, where they are still recovering today after both receiving surgery. Alicia though, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Angelica Chavez says she was Alicia's best friend and wishes her friend would have stayed at the game instead. She says now, there's an empty spot at work and the normal customers are offering their condolences.

"We work at a cafe together," said Chavez. "So a lot of the people that would go there are the oil field people, so a lot of people got to know her by there. She would talk to them, the community here is really, really helpful with every body."

Miguel had to get stitches on his head and was told he should be out soon. His football coach Jeff Jones, says some of the varsity players took the trip up to Lubbock to visit him this weekend, he also says the small community is missing two of its own.

"There were six or seven football players, varsity and JV, all waiting to see him," said Jones. "This is a very close knit school, close knit community and and even one of the seniors gives Miguel a ride in for two-a-days and stuff. I mean all of these kids pull for each other here."

Angelica says there will be a benefit meal this Sunday at the Garden City Community Center and it'll cost $10 to get in. She also says the two children will be living with their uncle when they return home.

Angelica tells us she's willing to help with the funeral plans, though they have not begun yet.

