Suicide Awareness Month walk planned Saturday

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs 22 Veterans everyday take their own lives nationwide.

The awareness walk will be hosted by the Permian Basin military partners coalition to shine a light on those who have been affected by suicide.

Texas has the highest suicide rate in the nation and about 26 percent of those suicides are Veterans.

Together, all the numbers point to a significant mental health risk for individuals who served in the military, but the specific reasons still remains unclear.

Researchers found that the risk of suicide for veterans is 21 percent higher compared to civilian adults and even higher in female veterans which has risen over 85 percent in the last two years.

The walk will start at the Chris Kyle Monument near the Odessa VA Clinic, then to Hwy 1788 and back to the VA Clinic.

This walk encourages everyone to come out and show support and show veterans they are not alone.

It takes place this Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.