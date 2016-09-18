Safety tips during tornadoes and heavy storms

The important thing during a rough storm is to always have a plan and be prepared when you're on tornado watch.

The first thing is to always know the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch.

A tornado watch means a tornado could possibly be in the area. This is the time to execute your emergency plans and go to your safe room wearing either a big jacket and shoes to avoid stepping on broken glass.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted and that's when you should immediately take cover.

Depending where you are, the idea is simple. Make sure you always find areas where you are low to the ground and away from windows. Areas like a basement or a cellar are ideal so you don't have windows or doors flying in and hitting you.

If you're not around the basement, you can sit to a small enclosed area like a closet or a bathroom without any windows.

If you're at the workplace, find cover in an inside hallway or get under a desk or table. Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

If you're driving, be sure to take shelter in a nearby building or stay in a low-lying ditch away from your vehicle.

For reassurance, the Red Cross has a safety checklist you can keep at hand.

If you're in a flood storm, instead of finding low-lying ground, you'll have to find higher ground and make sure you stay away from flood waters and of course, turn around, don't drown.

If possible, be sure to have cash at hand and a tank full of gas if roads leading to your home is flooded.

