Alpine rally supports Second Amendment

"To disarm the people is the best and most effective way to enslave them," said Sheriff Richard Mack, President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

It's the controversial topic on the right to bear arms.

"I think we all learned some lessons today what some of the traps are to take away our rights," said co-chair of the Joaquin Jackson Memorial Second Amendment Rally, who put the event together.

Alpine residents along with keynote speakers still stand 100% behind the Second Amendment, a reminder that the Bill of Rights still means what it says today.

"Gun control in the United States of America is against the law whether you like it or not," said Mack. "It's against the law.

Mack is the only sheriff in US history to sue the federal government, specifically the Clinton Administration on gun control.

"A couple of small-town sheriffs that did this lawsuit with me did more to stop gun control in Washington D.C. than senators and congressman there," he said.

Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore said guns in gun violence are not to blame but rather who stands behind the gun.

"It's not about guns," Fiore said. "Do we go after the car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes into somebody? We go after the substance. Psychiatry is the number one killer in the United States. We need to go after the drug manufacturers of the drug medications."

Although the event is not a response to the active shooter incident that happened last week, they said gun control is not the answer.

"It's impossible to constantly guard your children against getting their hands on a gun," said Mack. "People in Texas have guns in their home. This is a family problem."

The rally honored Texas Ranger and movie actor Joaquin Jackson from Alpine.

"He's made a name for himself," said his son Border Patrol Major Lance Jackson. "Most of the people in the state of Texas know about him or at least heard about him."

Jackson passed away in June of this year. Lance is remembering his father's legacy in Alpine and his support for the Second Amendment.

"The idea he was here to support law enforcement of course being a law enforcement officer, but also here to support people and the right to bear arms."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.