Double dog adoption weekend

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

More than 20 dogs are up for adoption on Saturday. 

Dust Bowl Animal Rescue, a 501c3 organization, is hosting its Dog Days of Summer Double Adoption weekend. 

The event lasts from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

You can adopt the dogs or puppies at either Tractor Supply Co., in Andrews off of US 385 or at the Odessa Petsmart off of E 42nd Street. 

Tractor Supply Co., has large breed dogs while Petsmart has small breed.  

You can find out more at www.dustbowlanimalrescue.com

