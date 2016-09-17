Double dog adoption weekend

More than 20 dogs are up for adoption on Saturday.

Dust Bowl Animal Rescue, a 501c3 organization, is hosting its Dog Days of Summer Double Adoption weekend.

The event lasts from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can adopt the dogs or puppies at either Tractor Supply Co., in Andrews off of US 385 or at the Odessa Petsmart off of E 42nd Street.

Tractor Supply Co., has large breed dogs while Petsmart has small breed.

You can find out more at www.dustbowlanimalrescue.com

