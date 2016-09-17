Midland Rockhounds win third consecutive Texas League Championship

On Saturday the Midland RockHounds won the 2016 Texas League Championship.

They beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-1. The hounds beat the naturals in four games in a best of five series.

James Naile pitched six innings of shut out baseball. Tyler Marincov went 2-4 with a home run.

They won their third consecutive Texas League Championship by defeating the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Security Bank Ballpark.

