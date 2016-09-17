Midland Rockhounds win third consecutive Texas League Championsh - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Midland Rockhounds win third consecutive Texas League Championship

By Victor Lopez, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Midland Rockhounds) (Source: Midland Rockhounds)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

On Saturday the Midland RockHounds won the 2016 Texas League Championship.

They beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-1. The hounds beat the naturals in four games in a best of five series.

James Naile pitched six innings of shut out baseball. Tyler Marincov went 2-4 with a home run.

They won their third consecutive Texas League Championship by defeating the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Security Bank Ballpark.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Registration closed for Odessa Police Athletic League

    Registration closed for Odessa Police Athletic League

    Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)

    Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered. 

    Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered. 

  • UPDATE: Car crashes into home in Midland

    UPDATE: Car crashes into home in Midland

    Photo of vehicle that crashed into a home in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. (Source: KWES)Photo of vehicle that crashed into a home in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. (Source: KWES)

    Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. 

    Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. 

  • Bustin' for Badges sees record turn out raising money for law enforcement

    Bustin' for Badges sees record turn out raising money for law enforcement

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.

    It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.

    •   
Powered by Frankly