Midland police searching for thieves

The Midland Police Department needs your help searching for two male teenagers who broke into Security Bank Ballpark early Thursday morning around 4:20 a.m.

The teens left with about $2,000 worth of goods such as jerseys and cash, causing damage to the property.

"Somehow they nudged the door to get in the clubhouse," said Security Bank Ball Park General Manager Monty Hoppel. "The alarm went off, they weren't in there too long."

One teen was last seen wearing a #9 Tony Romo T-shirt with a Buffalo Bills baseball cap. The other was wearing a white T-shirt and a Permian baseball cap, which could imply he goes to Permian High School. However, police are not ruling out the teens may also be from Midland.

"Most Permian kids wear Permian hats," said Sgt. Jimmy Young with the Midland Police Department. "Someone out there knows who they are. We just got to get them identified if they're from Odessa or Midland, but we believe they're local."

Police said Grande Stadium was also broken into where miscellaneous items were taken. They said the same teens could possibly be the same suspects from the Ratliff Stadium break-in.

"Kids like to do different things," said Hoppel. "They like to explore public places and have some fun. Most places, you're going to get caught. Just don't do it."

Police said once the suspects are caught, they will be charged with Burglary of a Building.

If you have any information on the identities of either male, call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS concerning case #160915013. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

