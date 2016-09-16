New iPhone hits stores today

Today is iPhone Friday and some camped out over night just to get the new iPhone 7 right in their hands today with all new updates as it hits the stores today.

Hours before the big launch people were hungry for a new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus in the area, a time the general manager says is more chaotic than the Christmas holiday.

As soon as the doors opened people were scrambling for a chance to get one, but the general manager has advice for those who are waiting in line before they get in the store.

"Make sure that you have your device backed up, synced that way it makes the transaction a little more seamless," Danny Nino said. "Most customers tend to trade in their devices so we're gonna wipe those once they leave so you don't want to cameras or contacts so make sure you have everything backed up. Something else I would also let customers know, know what they wants as far as size color."

iPhones are available until they run out today, even for those who didn't pre-order.

If they didn't have the size or color you wanted today, you can order it and wait for it to get shipped.

Apple is releasing this new iPhone in more than 25 countries around the world and in Midland they opened an hour early for the iPhone frenzy, but they will be closing at regular business hours, which is 8pm tonight at the AT&T stores.

